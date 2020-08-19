GP-Maximus launches 4G-VoLTE enable device





Maximus G10 MAX has a Quad-Core processor of 1.4 GHz with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The phone has a 6.088 HD- display with 'Waterdrop Full Vision' and runs on Android 9.0. It has a 5-megapixel front camera and dual rear camera (8 MP+VGA). Maximus G10 MAX equips 2500 mAH battery. Most importantly, this is a VoLTE enabled smartphone priced at BDT 5,499. The Maximus G10 Max handsets will be available in all GP sales channels. For details, customers can visit: www.grameenphone.com

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) is a technology that enables voice calls over 4G/LTE network. With GP's VoLTE service, users can experience HD standard voice calls with improved call setup time between two VoLTE users.

VoLTE will allow users to stay on the 4G network during voice calls and enjoy un-interrupted high-speed 4G internet simultaneously; it will also improve indoor voice experience. GP users can avail this service with a regular call rate. For VoLTE service customer have to be under 4G network coverage and need a 4G SIM with VoLTE enabled handset like maximus G10 Max.























