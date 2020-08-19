Samsung for customer convenience





This campaign will enable customers to be eligible for a return in monetary value if they opt to return purchased Samsung TV, according to a press release.

Under the campaign, customers purchasing any R series UHD and QLED TV models will be eligible for 60% "promised money" if they wish to return the TV in the next 6 months of initial purchase.

The customer will be given a printed "certificate of promise" at the point of sale which can be redeemed at a later time.

While returning the TV; the customer must ensure the condition with no exterior/ interior damage, with original remote control, packaging and Certificate of Promise along with the original purchase invoice.

This 'promised money' is only applicable to purchase Samsung consumer electronics products such as TV, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, vacuum cleaner etc.

"While Samsung consumer electronics products have high resale value, we want to ensure the best possible return value and purchase option for valued customers," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor as saying on the offer.

























Samsung Electronics has initiated an innovative campaign called 'Samsung Promise - aligned with its pledge to bring new dimensions to peoples' lives - to enhance customers' convenience.This campaign will enable customers to be eligible for a return in monetary value if they opt to return purchased Samsung TV, according to a press release.Under the campaign, customers purchasing any R series UHD and QLED TV models will be eligible for 60% "promised money" if they wish to return the TV in the next 6 months of initial purchase.The customer will be given a printed "certificate of promise" at the point of sale which can be redeemed at a later time.While returning the TV; the customer must ensure the condition with no exterior/ interior damage, with original remote control, packaging and Certificate of Promise along with the original purchase invoice.This 'promised money' is only applicable to purchase Samsung consumer electronics products such as TV, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, vacuum cleaner etc."While Samsung consumer electronics products have high resale value, we want to ensure the best possible return value and purchase option for valued customers," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor as saying on the offer.