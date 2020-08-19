MetLife BD hosts live event on career opportunities





Along with the senior leaders of MetLife Bangladesh, the programme titled 'Safoller Sutro: Be A MetLifer', also featured successful Financial Associates who spoke about their experience and how they have managed to provide exemplary services to their customers.

The Live event in Facebook was attended by viewers from Bangladesh and other countries, according to a press release.

Through the programme, the potential candidates for Financial Associates learned about many unique opportunities of working as Financial Associate for MetLife Bangladesh, the leading life insurance company in the country.

MetLife offers unique and vast opportunities for financial associates including great career progression, access to diverse learning opportunities, access to digital tools, and pension and insurance coverage.

Financial Associates in the Insurance Industry play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers; reaching out to the potential customers who need financial protection, helping customers analyze their needs, understanding products, supporting them through on-boarding and assisting them with their queries and needs throughout their journey with MetLife.

With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, MetLife Bangladesh has enhanced its digital recruitment process for applicants to apply right from their home by visiting this website https://bit.ly/30PsV0i With MetLife's rigorous online training programmes, both experienced insurance professionals and candidates with no insurance experience can apply to be Financial Associates.

"In Bangladesh, life insurance penetration is only 0.5% the country's GDP, which means a vast majority of the population is not covered by life insurance. With our international standard platform for developing Financial Associates, we aim to bring financial and health protection to more people across Bangladesh," the press release quoted MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim as saying.

"At a time when many people are reconsidering their career opportunities, MetLife can offer a strong, reliable and reputable platform to realize their potential," MetLife Bangladesh Chief Distribution Officer Md. Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury was also quoted.































MetLife Bangladesh hosted a live streaming event to showcase unique career opportunities available in MetLife's Financial Associate profession.Along with the senior leaders of MetLife Bangladesh, the programme titled 'Safoller Sutro: Be A MetLifer', also featured successful Financial Associates who spoke about their experience and how they have managed to provide exemplary services to their customers.The Live event in Facebook was attended by viewers from Bangladesh and other countries, according to a press release.Through the programme, the potential candidates for Financial Associates learned about many unique opportunities of working as Financial Associate for MetLife Bangladesh, the leading life insurance company in the country.MetLife offers unique and vast opportunities for financial associates including great career progression, access to diverse learning opportunities, access to digital tools, and pension and insurance coverage.Financial Associates in the Insurance Industry play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers; reaching out to the potential customers who need financial protection, helping customers analyze their needs, understanding products, supporting them through on-boarding and assisting them with their queries and needs throughout their journey with MetLife.With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, MetLife Bangladesh has enhanced its digital recruitment process for applicants to apply right from their home by visiting this website https://bit.ly/30PsV0i With MetLife's rigorous online training programmes, both experienced insurance professionals and candidates with no insurance experience can apply to be Financial Associates."In Bangladesh, life insurance penetration is only 0.5% the country's GDP, which means a vast majority of the population is not covered by life insurance. With our international standard platform for developing Financial Associates, we aim to bring financial and health protection to more people across Bangladesh," the press release quoted MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim as saying."At a time when many people are reconsidering their career opportunities, MetLife can offer a strong, reliable and reputable platform to realize their potential," MetLife Bangladesh Chief Distribution Officer Md. Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury was also quoted.