Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:03 AM
BD SMEs to go global thru Alibaba.com

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Business Desk

Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) trade, launched a landmark initiative on Monday to help businesses in Bangladesh to go online and go global.
This programme is part of the broader 2020 Spring Thunder initiative by Alibaba Group to help SMEs survive and thrive via digitalization in the wake of the pandemic and to support them on their road to recovery.
The roll out of Project Sprout Up will help existing and potential Alibaba.com users in Bangladesh with better access to B2B trade opportunities available in the vast global market, according to a press release.
Alibaba.com hosts more than 20 million active buyers from over 190 countries and regions, with an average of 300,000 inquiries made daily for goods ranging from raw materials to finished products in more than 30 major categories.  Over 40,000 products from Bangladesh-based businesses are currently listed on the Alibaba.com platform, including items from key local industries such as apparel and textiles as well as leather products such as luggage and bags.
The project will aid SMEs in the country across three main areas - faster onboarding onto the Alibaba.com platform for establishing global reach, access to solutions designed to accelerate business growth and tailor-made training programs to help SMEs deepen their online capabilities.
"Bangladesh is already recognized in terms of apparel and textile exports and can further accelerate their businesses through global B2B trade," the press release quoted Alibaba.com General Manager Zhang Kuo as saying in this connection.
"This year more and more businesses are looking for sustainable business models and we believe that ecommerce can provide that opportunity and enable more SMEs move from recovery to tangible, sustained growth," he added.


