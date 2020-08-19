Video
New US curbs to slam Huawei, hurt suppliers in short term

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

SHANGHAI, Aug 18: Ramped-up US restrictions on Huawei are likely to choke the Chinese company's access to even off-the-shelf chips, threaten its crown as the world's largest smartphone maker and disrupt global tech supply, executives and experts warned.
The Trump administration on Monday expanded its curbs on Huawei and banned suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to the firm without a special licence - closing potential loopholes in its May sanctions that could have let Huawei access the tech via third parties.
The curbs underscore the rift in Sino-US ties, their worst in decades, as Washington presses governments to squeeze Huawei out, alleging the firm would hand over data to Beijing for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.
The tech giant's business has suffered since America first blacklisted it a year ago.
If Huawei cannot source chipsets as a result of the expanded curbs, its "handset business will likely disappear", Jefferies said in a note.
Other brokerages, including JP Morgan, echoed the view, adding this would give players such as Xiaomi (1810.HK) and Apple (AAPL.O) an opportunity to increase their market share.
Huawei did not respond to requests for a comment.
Earlier this month, Huawei flagged it would stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets from September because US pressure on its suppliers had made it impossible for its HiSilicon division to keep making the chipsets that are key components in mobile phones.
Huawei's HiSilicon division has relied on software from US companies such as Synopsys (SNPS.O) to design its chips. It outsourced the production to Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) (TSM.N), which uses equipment from US companies.
The US ban comes as a setback for chip suppliers too, at least in the near term, as they have to apply for licences that comply with the new rules, experts said.
It is yet unclear how many suppliers require these licences and whether they will get them.    -Reuters


