Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:03 AM
Yuan ends at nearly 7-month high

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, Aug 18: The yuan stood at its strongest in nearly seven months by the end of onshore trading on Tuesday, with investors relieved that a US-China trade deal appeared intact despite rising political frictions on a host of other issues.
A weekend review of the trade agreement was postponed to give China more time to ramp up its purchases of US goods, but White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told media on Monday that the Phase 1 trade deal was still on track.
The spot yuan ended the domestic trading session at 6.9257 per dollar, its strongest close since Jan. 22. The offshore yuan stood at an over five-month high of 6.9200 around 0835 GMT, up 0.18per cent on the day.
The latest gains meant the onshore spot yuan has recovered all the value it lost after the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan forced authorities to lockdown the city on Jan. 23.
Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a new five-month high of 6.9325 per dollar, 37 pips or 0.05per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.9362. Tuesday's guidance rate was the strongest since March 9.
"If the trade deal is implemented smoothly, the yuan will continue to take advantage of sound economic fundamentals and widened yield gap between China and the United States to rise towards the 6.9 per dollar level in the mid- to long-term," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note.    -Reuters


