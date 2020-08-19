Video
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Asian markets struggle as traders await crucial US stimulus

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Aug 18:  Asian stocks drifted Tuesday with traders struggling to build on the previous day's broad advance and record lead from Wall Street, with confidence kept in check by ongoing China-US tensions and lack of movement on a new US stimulus.
Technology firms continued to lead a rally in New York, sending the Nasdaq to yet another all-time high, while the S&P 500 closed just short of a record finish as frustrated investors wait for Democrats and Republicans to hammer out a much-needed financial support package.
With lawmakers now in recess and both parties' conventions over the next two weeks, observers warn the chances of anything being agreed any time soon are slim.
The two are also at loggerheads over funding for the US Postal Service, which is expected to see an exceptional number of mail-in ballots in November's election, with Donald Trump looking to limit them over claims of possible fraud.
"A lot of investment professionals as well as retail investors are on the sidelines partially because they are waiting for this second stimulus package," Erin Gibbs, president and chief investment officer at Gibbs Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. "It's not a full-on risk-on environment just yet."
But the stand-off if just one of a number of issues nagging markets, with China-US tensions continuing to sour.
In the latest salvo, the US expanded sanctions on telecoms giant Huawei to further limit its access to computer chips and other products, with officials saying it was using subsidiaries to circumvent measures in place to prevent exports of US-based technology.
Beijing had already slammed Washington for using "digital gunboat diplomacy" after Trump ordered TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok.
Beijing and Washington are already butting heads over a range of issues including Hong Kong and the coronavirus, though while there are concerns the rows could affect the superpowers' recently signed trade pact, such fears have been played down by both sides.
"For the moment, the fact the… trade deal remains in place, and will do while the two sides choose not to hold their six-month review that was to have taken place last weekend, is seen as overriding the building evidence of a technology cold war now under way," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.
In early trade, Asian markets swung in and out of positive territory.
Hong Kong and Shanghai were slightly higher, having enjoyed healthy rallies Monday, while Sydney and Singapore edged up slightly.    -AFP


