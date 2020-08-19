Video
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
BD, Ukraine plan to strengthen economic cooperation

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin (extreme left) and Bangladesh Ambassador to Ukraine (concurrently) Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman (2nd from right) discuss bilateral trade among others in Ukrain capital, Kiev on Monday.

Ukraine and Bangladesh plan to strengthen the economic component of bilateral relations and to open permanent diplomatic missions in both countries in the future.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin discussed this during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Ukraine (concurrently) Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman on Monday, Foreign Ministry officials said in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen the dynamics of Ukrainian-Bangladeshi dialogue, in particular, the intention to hold the second round of political consultations and the introduction of consular consultations.
They also discussed a number of issues on the agenda of cooperation in trade and investment.
Taking into account the high rates of growth of bilateral trade and the opening of new promising areas of cooperation, the interlocutors expressed a common position on the advisability of mutual opening of permanent diplomatic missions in the future.
Yenin also proposed to organize a visit of representatives of the business circles from Bangladesh to Ukraine in the future in order to study the conditions for joint investment projects.
The parties paid special attention to the importance of enhancing cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, mechanical engineering, production cooperation and education.
The deputy minister thanked the ambassador for his assistance in organizing evacuation flights for Ukrainian citizens amid the pandemic.


