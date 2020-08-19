Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Stocks declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors maintained their profit booking spree on previous gains, pulling down indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 1.35 per cent or 64.93 points to settle at 4,720, after witnessing volatility throughout the session.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 179 points to close at 13,491 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 94 points to finish at 8,140.























