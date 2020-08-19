Inter-bank electronic money transfer drops 35pc in June





As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, electronic money transfer through Bangladesh Electronic Fund Transfer Network (BEFTN), fell to Tk 28,927.44 crore in June against Tk 44,842.80 crore in the previous month.

It soared 76.55 per cent to Tk 32,815.20 crore in April from previous month, the first month of the countrywide shutdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus when people were asked to strictly maintain strict physical distance while visiting bank branches for making transactions.

Electronic money transfer also rose by 36.65 per cent to Tk 44,842.80 crore in May from April this year, said the BB data. The transaction volume in May was the highest through the BEFTN.

Interbank electronic money transfer displayed downward in June because people were returning to their normal lives after the end of the lockdown on May 30 despite high infection rate of coronavirus still hitting the nation, said a high official of the BB.

Mutual Trust Bank managing director Syed Mahbubur Rahman said people stayed at home from March to May when the countrywide lockdown was in place. During the lockdown, most people paid their bills, including business and shopping bills, through electronic transfer system.

However, electronic transfer declined in June as people began going back to their normal lives and they were now carrying out transactions physically, said Mahbubur, also a former chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).

All types of bank transactions have returned to normal, except for import-export, he informed.

Electronic money transfer increased in April and May because an extra amount of money was transferred through the network during the period, said Pubali Bank managing director Md Abdul Halim Chowdhury.

He said that banks implemented Tk 5,000 crore stimulus package for workers and employees' salaries of export-oriented industries during April, May and June. The funds were transferred to workers' accounts through mobile financial services bKash, Rocket and Nagad. As a result, electronic money transfer surged but the trend has now become normal again, said Abdul Halim.

'All kinds of transactions are electronic based in many countries. However, most transactions are still cheque-based,' BB official said. Although, the value of electronic transactions has increased, especially amid the pandemic, he said.

Introduced in February 2011, the BEFTN was the country's first paperless electronic inter-bank funds transfer system. It facilitates both credit and debit transactions as a lead over the cheque clearing system.

This network can handle credit transfers such as payroll, foreign and domestic remittances, social security payments, company dividends, bill payments, corporate payments, government tax payments, social security payments and person to person payments, as per the BB data.





















