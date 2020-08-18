Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:43 AM
Cancellation of govt deal with GK Shamim’s firm to remain: HC

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday upheld a government decision rejecting a writ petition that cancelled an agreement with the company of GK Shamim, a detained influential contractor and an expelled Jubo League leader, for constructing a 20-story building at Azimpur Government Colony in Dhaka.
The HC rejected the writ
petition as it was not placed properly.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after hearing on the writ petition filed by GK Shamim, challenging the legality of the cancelation decision.
Senior lawyer Barrister Moudud Ahmed and Barrister Abdullah Al Mahmud appeared for the writ petitioner while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta represented the state during virtual hearing.
On February 16 this year, the government cancelled the agreement with GKB & Compnay owned by GK Shamim, for constructing the 20-story building at Azimpur colony as the works of the project were not finished in due time since the owner of the company is in jail said Barrister Abdullah Al Mahmud.
Earlier on April 7 last year, the public works department had issued a work order to the GKB & Company. The project was worth Tk 195 crore 69 lakh 69 thousand 327.
GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20 last year.
Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.
The elite force filed three cases - one under narcotics control, one under money-laundering prevention and other under arms acts - against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.


