Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Ctg



A patient being taken away from Ma O Shishu Hospital at Agrabad in Chattogram on Monday after waterlogging was compounded by rain and tidal surge. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department recorded 49.6mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 6 pm on Monday.

Sea water entered the low lying areas of the city due to high tide. Following the

water-logging, the civic life in the port city of Chattogram was paralysed.

Almost all the residential houses of Bakalia, Chandgaon, Bahadderhat, Chawk Bazar, Badurtala, Nasirabad, Halishahar, Patenga, Kattali, Reazuddin Bazar, Chaktai, Khatunganj, Agrabad and Boxirhat were affected by rainwater.

Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hubs of the country, were affected as most of the godowns and shops were submerged by tidal water on Thursday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over the country in next 24 hours as of 9 am today.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three due to heavy shower.

"Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh", warned the Met office.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay were asked to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Meanwhile, the sea also remained rough. So, lighterage of cargo from the ships anchored at the Outer Anchorage of Chattogram Port remained suspended.

But loading and unloading in the jetties continued as usual, said Md Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).















