2,595 new virus cases, another 37 die in 24-hr





The tally of infections surged to 279,144 after 2,595 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the health directorate said in a statement.

Another 1,641 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 160,591.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 57.53 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the latest deaths of 28 men and nine women.

A total of 12,523 samples were tested at 87 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 20.72 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 21.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 775,626 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-bdnews24.com



















