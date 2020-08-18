68 BD migrants sent back from Abu Dhabi airport





They were not allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They were sent back by a flight of Biman Bangladesh as the UAE government had recently cancelled the licenses of some sponsors or agencies.

Those Bangladeshi migrants were trying to go back to their works after returning home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this situation, most Bangladeshi migrants working in the UAE expressed their frustration over the UAE government's decision and sought interference of the Bangladesh government so that they can return to their jobs soon.

With the demand, the deportee migrant workers demonstrated in the Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after landing at around 11.30am on Monday.

While talking to this correspondent, a deportee migrant Shah Alam said the UAE Immigration authority didn't allow them to complete the immigration process for their entry to the country.

Instead, they were deported without listening to their problems.

The UAE government cancelled licenses of some agencies or sponsors recently considering their financial conditions, abilities and offenses.

The employers of those 68 people were included on the list. As a result, the UAE authority didn't allowe them to enter the country.

However, five workers were permitted to enter the country as their employers and their representatives were present at the airport to receive them, according to the migrants.

Shah Alam said they had travelled to the country by the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and were deported from the airport. They have landed to the Shahjalal International Airport at around 11.30am on Monday.

To control the situation, the security forces of the airport along with its high officials went to the spot and discussed the issue.

Convincing them with assurance to inform the proper authority about the issue, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) managed to send some agitators back to their homes.

Later, the rest were also sent back. But, all forcibly deported migrants were tested negative for Covid-19.

While trying to reach Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin over phone on the issue this correspondent found him unavailable.

In a press release of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry said that it has taken decision to employ the deportees with overseas employment on priority basis after necessary tests.

At the same time, it has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to submit a report to the ministry within five working days after investigating the reasons of deportation.

Meanwhile, Shariful Islam, the head of BRAC Migration Programme, working at the airport to provide necessary supports to returnee migrants, said the UAE authority had sent back the migrants whose employers or representatives were not present at the airport.

But, some five persons were permitted to enter the country as their employers were at the airport.

He claimed as per the UAE government rules, the airlines must have to take Advance Passenger Information (API) from Abu Dhabi Airport.

But, the Biman didn't take any API with the information of specific number of passengers. Without taking the information, most deportee migrants were sent back homes.





























As many as 68 Bangladeshi migrants were sent back from the Abu Dhabi Airport on Monday.They were not allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They were sent back by a flight of Biman Bangladesh as the UAE government had recently cancelled the licenses of some sponsors or agencies.Those Bangladeshi migrants were trying to go back to their works after returning home during the Covid-19 pandemic.In this situation, most Bangladeshi migrants working in the UAE expressed their frustration over the UAE government's decision and sought interference of the Bangladesh government so that they can return to their jobs soon.With the demand, the deportee migrant workers demonstrated in the Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after landing at around 11.30am on Monday.While talking to this correspondent, a deportee migrant Shah Alam said the UAE Immigration authority didn't allow them to complete the immigration process for their entry to the country.Instead, they were deported without listening to their problems.The UAE government cancelled licenses of some agencies or sponsors recently considering their financial conditions, abilities and offenses.The employers of those 68 people were included on the list. As a result, the UAE authority didn't allowe them to enter the country.However, five workers were permitted to enter the country as their employers and their representatives were present at the airport to receive them, according to the migrants.Shah Alam said they had travelled to the country by the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and were deported from the airport. They have landed to the Shahjalal International Airport at around 11.30am on Monday.To control the situation, the security forces of the airport along with its high officials went to the spot and discussed the issue.Convincing them with assurance to inform the proper authority about the issue, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) managed to send some agitators back to their homes.Later, the rest were also sent back. But, all forcibly deported migrants were tested negative for Covid-19.While trying to reach Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin over phone on the issue this correspondent found him unavailable.In a press release of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry said that it has taken decision to employ the deportees with overseas employment on priority basis after necessary tests.At the same time, it has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to submit a report to the ministry within five working days after investigating the reasons of deportation.Meanwhile, Shariful Islam, the head of BRAC Migration Programme, working at the airport to provide necessary supports to returnee migrants, said the UAE authority had sent back the migrants whose employers or representatives were not present at the airport.But, some five persons were permitted to enter the country as their employers were at the airport.He claimed as per the UAE government rules, the airlines must have to take Advance Passenger Information (API) from Abu Dhabi Airport.But, the Biman didn't take any API with the information of specific number of passengers. Without taking the information, most deportee migrants were sent back homes.