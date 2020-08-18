Probe team grills three suspects at jail gate





They were interrogated at the jail gate from 11:00am, Cox's Bazar jail superintendent Md Mokammel Hossain confirmed. The team will also interrogate the rest seven accused who are now in remand, according to sources.

The four-men-strong probe panel led by Md Mizanur Rahman, Chattogram's Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) arrived at the Cox's Bazar District Jail around 11:00am on Monday.

The suspended officers -- Inspector Liakat Ali, a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, former Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das and SI Dulal Rakshit -- are the key suspects in the case.

Lt Col Sazzad Hossain of the Bangladesh Army, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Ctg Range) Mohammad Zakir Hossain and Cox's Bazar District Additional Magistrate Md Shahjahan Ali are the other members of the probe body.

Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the check post at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

The police account was met with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Sinha had indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.

Liakat and Pradeep are implicated in the case filed with Cox's Bazar Magistrate Court by Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous on August 5. Pradeep has been removed from his post at the Teknaf Police Station.

Seven of the nine policemen accused in the case subsequently surrendered to the court and were sent to jail after the judge rejected their bail petitions.

The probe committee heard the accounts of nine eyewitnesses to the incident at a public hearing on Sunday at Baharchara's Shamlapur Rohingya camp.

"The government has given us until August 23 to submit a report. We are hopeful about completing the task by then," Mizanur said on Sunday.





















