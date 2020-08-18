Push for reopening Qawmi madrasa





Representatives of the scholars said that they have submitted an action plan to the government on how they want to reopen madrasa in accordance with the health rules.

Vice-president of the National Religious Madrasa Education Board Dr Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed and Qawmi Alem Maulana Yahya Mahmood and General Secretary of the Board Mufti Mohammad Ali also attended the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary. The scholars had submitted to the Cabinet Secretary a 'memorandum' to the Prime Minister regarding their request.

On the issue, the head of the Qawmi Madrasa delegation Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, also the Deputy Director of the Islamic Foundation, said, "Earlier, in response to our request, the government had given permission to open all Hafizia Madrasa in the country from July 12.

Dr Mustaq also sought permission to open other departments of the madrasa before the Eid-ul-Azhar. But the permission was not given.

"A few days ago, we sat with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on the issue and now we have discussed with the Cabinet Secretary on his advice. We would like to assure the government that the Qawmi Madrasa, the center of Qur'an-Hadith practice, will be run in accordance with stringent hygiene rules. I hope this meeting will be fruitful," Dr Mustaq said.

Incidentally, due to the Corona epidemic, more than 25 lakh students of about 22,000 Qawmi Madrasa in the country could not take their annual examination for the last academic year. After Eid-ul-Fitr, the new academic year of Qawmi Madrasa started but was postponed due to corona.

Earlier, the government had given permission to open all Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhanas in the country from July 12.









On July 8, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notification stating that the madrasa have to follow the health guidelines. Due to coronavirus epidemic, all activities of Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhana, like all educational institutions in the country, were also shut down.

The scholars of the country appealed for the continuation of the activities of the madrasa. In response to that request, approval was given to open all Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhana in the country. Earlier, on June 1, the country's Qawmi Madrasa was allowed to open office by ensuring hygiene and social distance in order to conduct admission activities for the fresher.



Qawmi Alems have decided to open Qawmi Madrasa across the country soon in compliance with health rules. To this end, they held a meeting with the government at the Cabinet Division on Monday.Representatives of the scholars said that they have submitted an action plan to the government on how they want to reopen madrasa in accordance with the health rules.Vice-president of the National Religious Madrasa Education Board Dr Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed and Qawmi Alem Maulana Yahya Mahmood and General Secretary of the Board Mufti Mohammad Ali also attended the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary. The scholars had submitted to the Cabinet Secretary a 'memorandum' to the Prime Minister regarding their request.On the issue, the head of the Qawmi Madrasa delegation Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, also the Deputy Director of the Islamic Foundation, said, "Earlier, in response to our request, the government had given permission to open all Hafizia Madrasa in the country from July 12.Dr Mustaq also sought permission to open other departments of the madrasa before the Eid-ul-Azhar. But the permission was not given."A few days ago, we sat with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on the issue and now we have discussed with the Cabinet Secretary on his advice. We would like to assure the government that the Qawmi Madrasa, the center of Qur'an-Hadith practice, will be run in accordance with stringent hygiene rules. I hope this meeting will be fruitful," Dr Mustaq said.Incidentally, due to the Corona epidemic, more than 25 lakh students of about 22,000 Qawmi Madrasa in the country could not take their annual examination for the last academic year. After Eid-ul-Fitr, the new academic year of Qawmi Madrasa started but was postponed due to corona.Earlier, the government had given permission to open all Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhanas in the country from July 12.On July 8, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notification stating that the madrasa have to follow the health guidelines. Due to coronavirus epidemic, all activities of Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhana, like all educational institutions in the country, were also shut down.The scholars of the country appealed for the continuation of the activities of the madrasa. In response to that request, approval was given to open all Hafizia Madrasa and Hifzkhana in the country. Earlier, on June 1, the country's Qawmi Madrasa was allowed to open office by ensuring hygiene and social distance in order to conduct admission activities for the fresher.