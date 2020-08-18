Allegation of flouting HC order levelled against DSCC





Haji Saleh Mohammad, claiming to be the first lessee of the Babubazar Parking Lot, has made the allegation on Thursday at a press conference at the city's Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

In a written statement Haji Saleh Mohammad said, "I had quoted for the DSCC tender of Babubazar Parking Lot on January 30 this year. On February 11, the DSCC tender evaluation committee awarded me the Babubazar Parking Lot on lessee as the highest bidder."

He further said, "I pressed the DSCC Chief State Officer Rasel Sabrin several times for the work order but he did not respond. Later, I wrote to the DSCC CEO, Secretary and Chief State Officer requesting them to issue me the work order, but no one responded," Haji Saleh alleged.

At the press conference Haji Saleh said, "On July 15 he saw a DSCC re-tender notice of the Babubazar Parking Lot in the national daily Samakal. After that he appealed to the High Court to stop the DSCC lease process. After evaluating all the papers The High Court ordered to suspend the DSCC re-tender on July 26," he added.

Despite the High Court stay order the DSCC leased Babubazar Parking Lot to one Riazuddin, Haji Saleh Mohammad said and added, "The tender activities carried out by the DSCC flouting the High Court order is completely illegal and a punishable offence."

He sought the DSCC Mayor's intervention to solve the matter of re-leasing the parking lot.

"Mayor Sheikh Taposh found irregularities in the lease process and invited tender for the second time," said Chief State Officer Rasel Sabrin to the Daily Observer.

Regarding the irregularities Sabrin said "A junior employee of DSCC has been sacked for his involvement in the Babubazar Parking Lot lease irregularities." He said Mayor Sheikh Taposh had asked him to file a criminal case against the DSCC employee.



















