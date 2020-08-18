Mosharraf Hossain made envoy to Germany

The government has appointed Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan as Bangladesh's next Ambassador to Germany.

Ambassador-designate Mosharraf Hossain is a former Senior Secretary to the government.

Before his retirement on January 3 this year, Mosharraf held important government positions like Chairman of the National Board of Revenue, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan completed Bachelor of Social Sciences and Masters of Social Sciences degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka.





















