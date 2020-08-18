Opu Bhai granted bail

Court Correspondent

Popular TikTok video maker Opu Bhai was granted bail by a Dhaka Court in a case filed for attempted murder of a pedestrian in the city Uttara.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the bail order after a hearing on Monday, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin.

On August 2, TikTok video maker Opu Bhai was making videos on a road in sector-8 at city's uttara area by obstructing movement of pedestrians. In the meantime the pedestrian asked to clear the road but Opu Bhai and his men assaulted the man.













