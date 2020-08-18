Kamal rules out statement of CPD on GDP growth





In the statement placed in a virtual briefing, the CPD said, "The government has prepared the GDP statement based on hypothesis. It's not acceptable."

It also claimed that the provisional data used by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS) to estimate a 5.24 percent GDP growth in 2019-20 fiscal year does not reflect the latest economic reality amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rejecting the CPD statement, Mustafa Kamal while addressing a meeting in a video conference on Monday said, "The growth of GDP in 2019-20 FY will be 5.2 percent. The disclosure was given based on data. I haven't said it would be 8.2 percent."

"The CPD claimed that the GDP would grow by 2.5 percent. It has made the assumption based on speculation, not on data. The CPD growth estimate is not acceptable," he added.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatun Munim and senior officials of the Finance Ministry and NBR officials were present at the meeting.

Kamal claimed that CPD had sold economic and business data abroad for the last 10 years.

"Our data is fact based while CDP gives data on assumptions. Ongoing roads and highways projects, power plants and other mega projects are proofs of our GDP growth," he said.

He also said that the CPD collects raw materials and then export those and this is their easy business.

As per provisional data of BBS, Bangladesh posted 5.24 percent GDP growth in the last 2019-20 fiscal year.

He said, "The BBS gives us information on the basis of data. On the other hand, the CPD borrows information from us and then adds its own estimates to those. They themselves do not get any information."

That the country's economy is moving along is evident from the scenario of the villages, canals, and industrial factories, noted Minister Mustafa Kamal, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted the economic activities to some extent, but those have not come to a grinding halt.

"There might have some scope for raising questions, had we claimed that the initially projected 8.2 percent growth rate for the last financial year was final. There is no room for raising question about the 5.25 percent growth," he added.

The minister said the COVID-19 had impacted the country's economy like the other countries.

"The whole of the world is being affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we're also affected as well. We're working to overcome the shock and maintain the revenue collection. We won't fail in revenue collection if other economic parameters remain well," he said.

"We're trying to motivate the eligible people so that they pay tax," he said adding that there was 14 to 15 percent growth in revenue collection on average over the last 10 years," he said.

Reiterating his vow to launch income tax offices in every upazila, Kamal said he had already asked the NBR Chairman to frame a project in this regard.

NBR Chairman said Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) machines are likely to be launched formally on August 25 which is expected to boost the VAT collection.





















