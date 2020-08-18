Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:42 AM
Pandit Jasraj dies at 90

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020

Pandit Jasraj, one of the world's most prominent Indian classical vocalists, has died at the age of 90 in New Jersey, US, according to reports in the Indian media.
"With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last on Monday morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey," a statement issued by his family read.
"May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it added.
Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana (musical lineage), was in the US when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in India; he decided to stay back, NDTV reports.
Born in Haryana in 1930, his musical career spanned eight decades. In the year 2000, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian     honour.     -bdnews24.com


