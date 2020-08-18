ACC quizzes ex-health secy





The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday quizzed former health secretary Asadul Islam on Monday over the allegations of various irregularities in the health sector, including the agreement with Regent Hospital. ACC high level team led by ACC Director General Sayeed Mahbub Khan interrogated Asadul Islam (Now senior secretary of the planning ministry) from 10 to 11:00 am at his office.During the interrogation, ACC Direcotr Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Shebli, Sheikh Md Fanafillah, Deputy Director Selina Akhter Moni are also present there.ACC sources said as the former administrative chief of the health services Asadul Islam was interrogated. The ACC team questioned him about various health related issues including scams involving Regent Hospital, JKG Health Care and N-95 masks, ACC sources added. After the interrogation, the ACC team did not provide any official comment to the media.