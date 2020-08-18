Form commission to bring patrons to justice: Iqbal Sobhan





He came up with the remarks while attending a discussion at Bangladesh Press Council marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the main speaker.

Justice Mohammad Momtaj Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council, presided over the programme.

Iqbal Sobhan, a member of Bangladesh Press Council, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had brought under justice some self-confessed murderers of Bangabandhu but those who had provided help to these murderers are still out of justice and were also the main culprits. A commission should be formed within a short time to bring these people to justice."

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a worthy daughter of the worthy father, gained success in every sector by following the ideology of Bangabandhu. She achieved victory in the maritime boundary dispute with Myanmar and exchange of enclaves between Bangladesh and India which was started by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib. In 1975, during Bangabandhu's government, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.4 but after the assassination of Bangabandhu forces opposed to our independence had ruled the country and the GDP went below three. Now the GDP rate is 8.15 which is yet another achievement of Sheikh Hasina," he added. He further said, "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are synonymous, one means the other. He became an undisputed leader for his love for the people and good wishes for the country. Bangabandhu will ever remain in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh."































