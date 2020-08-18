HC asks govt, ACC why Shafiqul shouldn’t get bail





After refusal of the bail, the court issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and government to explain in four weeks as to why it should not be granted bail to the petitioner on these cases.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after holding hearing on three petitions seeking bail for the engineer.

Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Shafiqul Islam, Advocate Khurshid Alam for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during virtual hearing.

The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Md Shafiqul Islam on the same day.

According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.





























The High Court (HC) on Monday denied granting bail to Md Shafiqul Islam, a Deputy Assistant Engineer of Public Works Department, in three separate cases filed over the much-discussed pillow purchasing scam for Green City Housing Project under Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Project in Pabna.After refusal of the bail, the court issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and government to explain in four weeks as to why it should not be granted bail to the petitioner on these cases.A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after holding hearing on three petitions seeking bail for the engineer.Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Shafiqul Islam, Advocate Khurshid Alam for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during virtual hearing.The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant.The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Md Shafiqul Islam on the same day.According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.