Service sector export dropped by 5.56 pc in FY 2019-20





In the last fiscal year 2019-20 (July-June), the country's export income in the service sector has reached $6.13 billion which is 5.56 per cent less than the financial year 2018-19. Besides, it is 27.86 per cent less than the target.

According to the EPB, the data collected from Bangladesh Bank has been used to compile export earnings in the service sector in three parts. These three categories are: Goods Procured in Ports by Carriers, Goods Sold under Merchandizing and Services.

According to the report, in 2019-20, the country's export income in the service sector was $6.14 billion which is 27.86 per cent less than the set target. In the last financial year, the service export revenue target was set at $8.5 billion.

The whole world trade became paralyzed due to the coronavirus epidemic that spread all over the world which has also had a negative impact on the export trade of the service sector.

According to the EPB, in the 2018-19 fiscal year the country earned over $6.49 billion by exporting services. The growth of service exports was good in that financial year. In that continuity, the government fixed the target of service export income in the financial year. But due to the epidemic, Bangladesh has also stumbled on the export of goods and services.

Of this export revenue $6.05 billion came directly from the service sector. The rest is the revenue of goods and services purchased by cargo ships in the country's ports and sales of goods under merchants.

Other sub-sectors of the service include around $9 million from 'other business services', $474 million from telecommunications and information technology, $574 million from various transportation services and $320 million from the travel services sub-sector and the financial services sector without insurance.

Bangladesh's service export includes on Physical Inputs, Maintenance and Repair, Transportation, Construction Services, Insurance Services, Financial Services, Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property, Telecommunication Services, Ginger Business Services, Personal-Culture-Recreational and Government Goods and Services.

Meanwhile, in the last 2019-20 fiscal year, Bangladesh earned $33.68 billion by exporting goods. The revenue from export of goods is 17 per cent less than the previous financial year and 26 percent less than the target.































