Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?





"Dhoni keeps all cricketing decisions close to his chest and never discusses them with anyone. I have known him since the last 25 years and I doubt whether he would have even discussed this "big decision" with his wife", Gautam Upadhyaya, Dhoni's friend, who has played school cricket with him, said exclusively over the telephone from Ranchi.

The friend confidentiality believes that even Dhoni's wife Sakshi may not have dreamt of this announcement. "Dhoni is a man of surprises and even for this big decision he may not have consulted his wife".

In the meantime, the wife on social media posted late American poet Maya Angelou's message, which is very much relevant to Dhoni's retirement.

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel", the poet had written.

"He hardly discusses cricket with us but had casually said to us that there is no cricket happening and I have had enough cricket, I want to announce my international retirement from the game".

"He may have wanted to play the World Cup but since it is not happening this year, he may have announced it now", Gautam Upadhyay added.

"The timing of his announcement (19.29) has no significance. Perhaps, he had looked at his wrist watch before announcing it and that was that only...".

"His brain is very sharp and he does whatever he decides".

"He did not announce this retirement in Ranchi because there is no immediate cricket in this city and therefore he did so at his IPL home ground", the friend added.

Dhoni's childhood coach Rajesh Sharma also endorsed his friend's views.

Dhoni's family is also unlikely to join him in UAE for the IPL season.















Apparently MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi had no idea about her husband's sudden decision to announce his retirement."Dhoni keeps all cricketing decisions close to his chest and never discusses them with anyone. I have known him since the last 25 years and I doubt whether he would have even discussed this "big decision" with his wife", Gautam Upadhyaya, Dhoni's friend, who has played school cricket with him, said exclusively over the telephone from Ranchi.The friend confidentiality believes that even Dhoni's wife Sakshi may not have dreamt of this announcement. "Dhoni is a man of surprises and even for this big decision he may not have consulted his wife".In the meantime, the wife on social media posted late American poet Maya Angelou's message, which is very much relevant to Dhoni's retirement."People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel", the poet had written."He hardly discusses cricket with us but had casually said to us that there is no cricket happening and I have had enough cricket, I want to announce my international retirement from the game"."He may have wanted to play the World Cup but since it is not happening this year, he may have announced it now", Gautam Upadhyay added."The timing of his announcement (19.29) has no significance. Perhaps, he had looked at his wrist watch before announcing it and that was that only..."."His brain is very sharp and he does whatever he decides"."He did not announce this retirement in Ranchi because there is no immediate cricket in this city and therefore he did so at his IPL home ground", the friend added.Dhoni's childhood coach Rajesh Sharma also endorsed his friend's views.Dhoni's family is also unlikely to join him in UAE for the IPL season.