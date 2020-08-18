Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms

England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms

SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 17: Play in the fifth and final day of the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton on Monday is set to get under way at 3:20 pm local time (1420 GMT) after a match plagued by bad weather was interrupted by another rain delay.
Only 96.2 overs have been bowled so far in a Test that has long appeared destined for a draw, with England 7-1 in reply to Pakistan's first innings 236.
But following Monday's fifth inspection by umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, it was announced the match would restart with a minimum 56 overs to be bowled.
The last hour will commence at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) or after 41 overs, whichever is the later.
While the umpires have faced widespread criticism for their strict interpretation of the rules regarding both rain and bad light even on a ground where the floodlights have been in use -- former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports "merely because conditions are not ideal is not a reason to walk off the field" -- there was little they could do about an early morning downpour Monday that saturated the Ageas Bowl's outfield.
But there was noticeably more activity by both the officials and groundstaff on Monday in a match where so many standard rules and regulations have been abandoned to create a 'bio-secure' bubble that sees both teams staying in onsite hotels and not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball as they try to guard against the threat of the coronavirus.
Pakistan struck with just the fourth ball of England's reply on Sunday when left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi had Rory Burns caught at second slip for a duck with a fine delivery that swung and seamed.
Dom Sibley (two not out) and Zak Crawley (five not out), recalled in place of Ben Stokes after the all-rounder withdrew to be with his ill father in New Zealand, both struggled against Afridi and the accurate Mohammad Abbas in overcast, bowler-friendly conditions, before the umpires took the players off the field.
Predictably, the Ageas Bowl, the headquarters of south coast county Hampshire, was bathed in sunshine soon after it was announced play had been abandoned for the day at 3:51 pm (1451 GMT).
Pakistan were indebted to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored with 72 and shepherded the tail past 200 after Abid Ali (60) and Babar Azam (47) had made useful runs in tough conditions.
Rizwan batted for three and three-quarter hours across four days, facing 139 balls with seven boundaries during his second fifty in eight career Tests following the 95 he made against Australia in Brisbane in November.
Stuart Broad led England's attack with 4-56, a return that took the in-form paceman's tally in four Tests this season to 26 wickets at a miserly average of 12.38.
England are 1-0 up in a three-match series after a three-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford earlier this month.
The third Test, also at Southampton, starts on Friday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers must be more clinical, says Gerrard
Singaporean investors in 'advanced' talks to buy Newcastle United
Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run out of gas
No exit talks between Barca and Messi
Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?
England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms
Archers' sample collected for C-19 test
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft