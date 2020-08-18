Archers' sample collected for C-19 test





The samples were handed over to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Midford Hospital. The BAF is expecting to get the reports of the test by tomorrow (Tuesday).

Two more staff members of the training camp will provide their sample tomorrow (Tuesday) for COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, four recurve women's archers will provide their sample in the second phase on August 23 while four men's and two women's of compound division archers will also provide their sample for COVID-19 test in the third phase on August 30. All the tests will be done at the same hospitals. Earlier, on Sunday, eight-member recurve men's archers reported to head coach Martin Fredric at archery's training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi ahead of the national archery's training camp.

The archers, who were called for the camp are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash. Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant). -BSS





































