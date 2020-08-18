Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Archers' sample collected for C-19 test

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

The sample of eight archers, two trainers, one training assistant, two physiotherapists and four staffs of training center were collected today under the supervision of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) medical committee's convener Dr. Mohammad Acahanul Karim, a BAF press release said.
The samples were handed over to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Midford Hospital. The BAF is expecting to get the reports of the test by tomorrow (Tuesday).
Two more staff members of the training camp will provide their sample tomorrow (Tuesday) for COVID-19 test.
Meanwhile, four recurve women's archers will provide their sample in the second phase on August 23 while four men's and two women's of compound division archers will also provide their sample for COVID-19 test in the third phase on August 30. All the tests will be done at the same hospitals. Earlier, on Sunday, eight-member recurve men's archers reported to head coach Martin Fredric at archery's training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi ahead of the national archery's training camp.
The archers, who were called for the camp are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash. Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers must be more clinical, says Gerrard
Singaporean investors in 'advanced' talks to buy Newcastle United
Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run out of gas
No exit talks between Barca and Messi
Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?
England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms
Archers' sample collected for C-19 test
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft