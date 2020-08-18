Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:41 AM
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The first batch of the Under-19 players and staff were found negative for coronavirus after the reports came today, much to the elation of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The first batch included 15 players and 12 staff, who after being found negative, went straight to BKSP, in which the conditioning camp of the Under-19 will be held.
"All of the 15 players and 12 coaching staffs were tested negative for coronavirus, which is very good news for us. We've got the report today," BCB game development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar told the BSS here today.
A total of 65 members, including 45 players who are called up for the camp will undergo the Covid-19 test as per the BCB rules.
The second batch is being tested today while the third batch and last batch will be tested Thursday,    -BSS


