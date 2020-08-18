Video
Hockey player Ehtesham passes away

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The national sports award Ehtesham, who had been suffering from liver cancer for the last few months breathed his last at a city hospital in Mirpur on Monday morning at the age of 74.
Ehtesham left behind a son, two daughters and a number of well-wishers to mourn his death.
Ehtesham represented the then East Pakistan hockey team till 1970 before he was the member of Bangladesh national team after the independence . He played hockey against Sri Lanka in 1978 in Dhaka and after his retirement he started his coaching career from 1982. He was a coach of Bangladesh hockey team in many international tournaments like Asia Cup and Asian Games.
He played for Sonali Bank, Azad Sporting Club while representing PWD and Azad SC in football.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP expressed deep shock at the death of former national hockey star and Coach Ehtesham Sultan.
In a message, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP prayed for eternal peace and salvation for his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the family members.
Earlier, the BOA president and chief of Army staff General Aziz Ahmed, BOA Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, BOA executive members, officers and employees expressed shock and prayed salvation for his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the breavyard family members.
In other messages, Bangladesh Football Federation and Bangladesh Sports Press Association also saddened at the death of Sultan and conveyed sympathy to the Sultan's family members.


