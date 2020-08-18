Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:40 AM
latest
Home Sports

'You'll always be my captain' - Kohli hails mentor Dhoni

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

'You'll always be my captain' - Kohli hails mentor Dhoni

'You'll always be my captain' - Kohli hails mentor Dhoni

NEW DELHI, AUG 17: India skipper Virat Kohli told Mahendra Singh Dhoni "you will always be my captain" as he hailed the influence of the cricketing great, who has called time on his international career.
Kohli, who made his India debut under Dhoni's leadership in 2008, heaped praise on the talismanic captain who led his country to Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs.
"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments," Kohli said in an emotional video message on the Board of Control for Cricket in India website.
"All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus. Not saying much but your presence, your aura saying a lot."
Dhoni, a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman, quit Tests in 2014 and stepped aside as limited-overs captain three years later, paving the way for Kohli to lead the team across all formats.
But Kohli has frequently called on his mentor for guidance from his position behind the stumps.
"We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding and that has happened because we have always played for the same goals, which was to make the team win," said Kohli.
"It's been a pleasure playing alongside you and playing under you initially in my career. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for.
"I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain."
Dhoni, 39, drew the curtains on his 16-year international career Saturday.
India coach Ravi Shastri said: "As a leader and captain he can sit on Mount Everest with those kind of achievements.
"Multiple world cups, Champions Trophy, number one Test team in the world, IPL titles, Champions League. You name it and he has got it."
Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who was in charge when Dhoni's team won the 2011 World Cup, praised the enigmatic leader.
"A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across. Thanks MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team. @msdhoni," the former South Africa batsman, who coached India between 2008-2011, wrote on Twitter.
The captain and coach shared mutual respect, with Dhoni once saying he was "the best thing to happen to Indian cricket" while Kirsten quipped: "I would go to war with Dhoni by my side."
Dhoni led India to the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over event and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
Dhoni will continue to lead his Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings, which has won three titles under him, next month in the United Arab Emirates.
Dhoni has not played for India since their World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England last year -- his 350th one-day international.
He holds the record for most international matches as captain, 332, and his 195 international stumpings is also the most by any wicket-keeper.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers must be more clinical, says Gerrard
Singaporean investors in 'advanced' talks to buy Newcastle United
Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run out of gas
No exit talks between Barca and Messi
Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?
England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms
Archers' sample collected for C-19 test
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft