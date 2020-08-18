Tarafder warns of lodging complain to FIFA-AFC  





The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of BFF were scheduled to be held in April this year and were postponed due to Coronavirus Pandemic then. Now, the federation rescheduled it for the 3rd of October. After the new scheduled is announced, the ambitious organisers begin activities once again.

Mr Ruhul Amin who is leading the opposition of the current committee of BFF in the election attended a press briefing on Monday where he pointed at some 'illegal action' of the BFF in finalising delegation list.

He said that there were irregularities in finalising the 139 delegations list and specifically pointed at three delegates. Later, he warned that if the federation do not address the issues soon he would lodge complain with the governing body of world and Asian football.































Tarafder M Ruhul Amin, an organiser of football and the Managing Director of Saif Powertech, warns Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) that he may lodge complains with FIFA and AFC regarding the federation's 'wrongdoing' related to the coming AGM and election.The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of BFF were scheduled to be held in April this year and were postponed due to Coronavirus Pandemic then. Now, the federation rescheduled it for the 3rd of October. After the new scheduled is announced, the ambitious organisers begin activities once again.Mr Ruhul Amin who is leading the opposition of the current committee of BFF in the election attended a press briefing on Monday where he pointed at some 'illegal action' of the BFF in finalising delegation list.He said that there were irregularities in finalising the 139 delegations list and specifically pointed at three delegates. Later, he warned that if the federation do not address the issues soon he would lodge complain with the governing body of world and Asian football.