BHF dismisses Mominul Haque Sayeed as GS





The president of the federation also the Chief of the Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc came to the decision after discussing it with the five vice presidents and first joint secretary M Yusuf of the federation on the day.

The current committee of the federation came in power on May 6 last year and from that time this former General Secretary attended meetings irregularly.

According to the regulations of BHF, one will lose s/his post if fail to attend EC meetings for three consecutive times and stay abroad for six months without permission. Mr Sayeed had not attended EC meetings for last four times.

BHF president will inform the decision to all the members of the committee in the next EC meeting in the first week of the coming month.

Earlier, AKM Mominul Huque Sayed, a former Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) Ward No. 9, was removed from his office in October last year for staying absent in the DSCC meets. He went into hiding after a drive against the casino and illegal business took place in September 2019.

There are allegations against him including his reported involvement in casino-related activities, extortion and other misdeeds.



























