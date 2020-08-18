Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:40 AM
latest
Home Sports

BHF dismisses Mominul Haque Sayeed as GS

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) dismisses AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed from the post of General Secretary on Sunday. The decision was taken for his continuous absence in the Executive Committee meetings and staying abroad without permission for more than six months.
The president of the federation also the Chief of the Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc came to the decision after discussing it with the five vice presidents and first joint secretary M Yusuf of the federation on the day.
The current committee of the federation came in power on May 6 last year and from that time this former General Secretary attended meetings irregularly.
According to the regulations of BHF, one will lose s/his post if fail to attend EC meetings for three consecutive times and stay abroad for six months without permission. Mr Sayeed had not attended EC meetings for last four times.
BHF president will inform the decision to all the members of the committee in the next EC meeting in the first week of the coming month.
Earlier, AKM Mominul Huque Sayed, a former Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) Ward No. 9, was removed from his office in October last year for staying absent in the DSCC meets. He went into hiding after a drive against the casino and illegal business took place in September 2019.
There are allegations against him including his reported involvement in casino-related activities, extortion and other misdeeds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers must be more clinical, says Gerrard
Singaporean investors in 'advanced' talks to buy Newcastle United
Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run out of gas
No exit talks between Barca and Messi
Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?
England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms
Archers' sample collected for C-19 test
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft