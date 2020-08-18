Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:40 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tamim sees good chance during SL tour

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal talking about individual training, challenges of the lockdown and the impending return to international cricket. photo:: screenshot

Tamim Iqbal talking about individual training, challenges of the lockdown and the impending return to international cricket. photo:: screenshot

Skipper of Bangladesh ODI Cricket Team and dashing opener Tamim Iqbal, who is one of the latest inclusions for BCB's individual training at ground, is satisfied with his batting and fitness condition. He is very confident of forthcoming Sri Lanka tour as well.
"Started practicing after a long gap of five months," Tamim said in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "I assumed that I must face rustiness in batting but things are not that much worse. Batting is okay and have good fitness," he added.
BCB provided guidelines and kept players under observation virtually during locked-down days. Players maintained their activities from home, which is hardly enough to keep fitness for international cricket. Acknowledging the fact, the southpaw said, "Treadmill and home activities are different from running in the wicket under the sun. So, it'll take a week to adjust with outdoor".
The highest run getter for Bangladesh across the format is satisfied with the process of rehabilitation for Tigers to return in action. "The way we are going forward following all rules, are very positive and hopefully we shall progress this way," he hopped.
Mental health is a big issue for players after the long discontinuity due to pandemic. But as a professional and experienced campaigner, Tamim knows how to keep mentally fit during such crises. "BCB gave some preset sessions for us to keep us mentally fit. I personally also attended in two - three sessions," he divulged.
'"Four month's gap isn't easy but we have to make sure that we must come out of it as soon as possible since we have a big tour in front. We have good chances there," the opening batsman forecasted.
"Now we have a date and we know when we are going to start playing. So, everyone is taking preparation individually ahead of the Test matches," he stated further.
Tigers will depart home for Colombo on September 23 to play three-match Test series commencing on October 24.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers must be more clinical, says Gerrard
Singaporean investors in 'advanced' talks to buy Newcastle United
Smart and swifit signings needed as Man Utd run out of gas
No exit talks between Barca and Messi
Did Dhoni's retirement news surprise his wife ?
England-Pakistan second Test set for restart as match as draw looms
Archers' sample collected for C-19 test
First batch of U-19 players and staff test negative


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft