Tamim sees good chance during SL tour



Tamim Iqbal talking about individual training, challenges of the lockdown and the impending return to international cricket. photo:: screenshot

"Started practicing after a long gap of five months," Tamim said in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "I assumed that I must face rustiness in batting but things are not that much worse. Batting is okay and have good fitness," he added.

BCB provided guidelines and kept players under observation virtually during locked-down days. Players maintained their activities from home, which is hardly enough to keep fitness for international cricket. Acknowledging the fact, the southpaw said, "Treadmill and home activities are different from running in the wicket under the sun. So, it'll take a week to adjust with outdoor".

The highest run getter for Bangladesh across the format is satisfied with the process of rehabilitation for Tigers to return in action. "The way we are going forward following all rules, are very positive and hopefully we shall progress this way," he hopped.

Mental health is a big issue for players after the long discontinuity due to pandemic. But as a professional and experienced campaigner, Tamim knows how to keep mentally fit during such crises. "BCB gave some preset sessions for us to keep us mentally fit. I personally also attended in two - three sessions," he divulged.

'"Four month's gap isn't easy but we have to make sure that we must come out of it as soon as possible since we have a big tour in front. We have good chances there," the opening batsman forecasted.

"Now we have a date and we know when we are going to start playing. So, everyone is taking preparation individually ahead of the Test matches," he stated further.

Tigers will depart home for Colombo on September 23 to play three-match Test series commencing on October 24.























