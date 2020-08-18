‘Hottest temperature on Earth’

WASHINGTON, Aug 17: What could be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth - 130F (54.4C) - may have been reached in Death Valley National Park, California.

The recording is being verified by the US National Weather Service. It comes amid a heatwave on the US's west coast, where temperatures are forecast to rise further this week. The scorching conditions have led to two days of blackouts in California, after a power plant malfunctioned on Saturday.

Sunday's reading was recorded in Furnace Creek in Death Valley. Before this, the hottest temperature reliably recorded on Earth was 129.2F (54C) - also in Death Valley in 2013. A higher reading of 134F, or 56.6C a century earlier, also in Death Valley, is disputed. It is believed by some modern weather experts to have been erroneous, along with several other searing temperatures recorded that summer. -BBC