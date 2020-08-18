3 Indian cops killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Militants killed three Indian policemen in Kashmir on Monday, as attacks on security forces and village leaders escalate in the disputed Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters that militants attacked a security check-point north of the main city of Srinagar and killed one local policeman and two officers from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.

Two policemen were also killed in an attack on Friday. "We are developing leads and will neutralize the militants involved in the two attacks soon," he said. -REUTERS











