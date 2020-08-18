18 shot, with 4 dead in US





Officers responded just after 12:30 am Sunday to the Avondale neighbourhood and found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, they said. Three other gunshot victims were also taken to the hospital.

At about 2:15 am, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood where 10 people were shot, police said. One died at the scene and another at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre; they were identified in a statement as 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant.

Three people were shot at about midnight Saturday in the Walnut Hills neighbourhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, police said. -AP



















