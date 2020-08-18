Video
Nancy Pelosi to recall House to ‘save’ the post office

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. photo : the telegraph

WASHINGTON. Aug 17: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.
In a letter released on Sunday, Pelosi accused President Trump of a "campaign to sabotage the election". It comes after the USPS warned that millions of mail ballots may not arrive in time to be counted in the election. Critics blamed the new USPS head - a loyal supporter of the president - for a slowdown in deliveries.

A record number of people are expected to vote by mail ahead of the 3 November presidential election due to the pandemic. The president has repeatedly said mail-in ballots will lead to voting fraud and give a boost to his rival, Democrat Joe Biden. However, experts say the mail-in voting system, which Trump himself uses, is safe from tampering.

Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected the Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency as tensions mount. President Donald Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.
"In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central," Pelosi wrote Sunday in a letter to colleagues, who had been expected to be out of session until September. "Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the president."

The decision to recall the House, made after a weekend of high-level leadership discussions, carries a political punch. Voting in the House will highlight the issue after the weeklong Democratic National Convention nominating Joe Biden as the party's presidential pick and pressure the Republican-held Senate to respond. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home for a summer recess.
Earlier Sunday, Democratic lawmakers demanded that leaders of the Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert "Mike" Duncan.    -AP


