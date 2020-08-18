Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir





The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saudi Arabia to take a firmer line against India's behaviour in Kashmir, has threatened Riyadh's financial lifeline to Islamabad.



General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit was "primarily military-affairs oriented," the Pakistani army spokesman said. But Pakistani military and government officials told Reuters Bajwa would try to calm a situation that if not reversed could badly hurt Pakistan's central bank foreign reserves.



A traditional ally, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis in late 2018. -REUTERS

































RIYADH, Aug 17: Pakistan's army chief was visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir.The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saudi Arabia to take a firmer line against India's behaviour in Kashmir, has threatened Riyadh's financial lifeline to Islamabad.General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit was "primarily military-affairs oriented," the Pakistani army spokesman said. But Pakistani military and government officials told Reuters Bajwa would try to calm a situation that if not reversed could badly hurt Pakistan's central bank foreign reserves.A traditional ally, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis in late 2018. -REUTERS