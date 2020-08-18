Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020
NZ delays election after virus return

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. photo : the telegraph

WELLINGTON, Aug 17: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning.
Ardern was under pressure from political opponents and her coalition partners to shift the original September 19 vote following the shock discovery of COVID-19 in Auckland last week, sending the country's largest city into lockdown.
She said the return of the virus after 102 days without community transmission had rattled Kiwis and could have discouraged some from casting ballots in a September election.
The centre-left leader, who is riding high in opinion polls, also acknowledged concerns from rivals that curbs on campaigning would unfairly weigh the election in favour of her government.
After spending the weekend consulting party leaders and the Electoral Commission, she chose October 17, the earliest delayed date available to her.
Ardern said the change meant all parties would be campaigning under the same conditions and she would not move the election's timing again regardless of the situation. "I have absolutely no intention at all to change from this point," she said.    -AFP


