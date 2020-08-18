Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:39 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi silent over Israel deal but covert ties under focus

Israel preparing for direct flights to UAE over Saudi

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

RIYADH, Aug 17: The UAE's decision to normalise ties with Israel could propel Saudi Arabia to deepen its furtive relations with the Jewish state as Riyadh seeks to entice investments to fund an ambitious economic transformation, analysts say.
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel, in a historic US-brokered accord that raised the prospect of similar deals with other Arab states.
Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's biggest economy, has maintained a conspicuous silence over the deal, but local officials have hinted that Riyadh is unlikely to immediately follow in the footsteps of its principle regional ally.
However, "the UAE-Israeli normalisation lends itself to expanding the realm of indirect Saudi-Israeli relations," said Aziz Alghashian, a lecturer at Essex University specialising in the kingdom's policy towards Israel.
"I think Saudi-Israeli interactions will increase via the UAE."
Home to Islam's holiest sites, Saudi Arabia would face sensitive political calculations before a formal recognition of the Jewish state. Like the UAE's move, such a step would be seen by Palestinians and their supporters as a betrayal of their cause.
But the kingdom has already cultivated covert ties with Israel in recent years, a shift spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman even as his father King Salman has voiced steadfast support for an independent Palestinian state.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel is preparing for direct flights, over Saudi Arabia, to the United Arab Emirates as part of its normalisation deal with the UAE.
Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalise diplomatic relations under a U.S.-sponsored deal whose implementation could reshape Middle East politics from the Palestinian issue to the fight against Iran. The UAE would only be third Arab state in more than 70 years to establish relations with Israel.
Netanyahu, briefed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport on plans for expanding flight activity curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, gave no time frame for the opening of an air link with the Gulf Arab country.    -AFP, REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Hottest temperature on Earth’
3 Indian cops killed in Kashmir
18 shot, with 4 dead in US
Nancy Pelosi to recall House to ‘save’ the post office
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir
NZ delays election after virus return
India deaths top 50,000 as Covid-19 cases reach 2.65m
US Democrats open virtual convention with spotlight on Biden


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft