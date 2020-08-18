Women’s skill development training going on in Gaibandha



SWAPNO Project Director Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman Sarker speaking as chief guest in a life-skill development training at Bharatkhali UP Complex in Shaghata Upazila of Gaibandha on Friday. photo: observer









The director made the comments as chief guest while addressing a life-skill development training of the project beneficiaries at the hallroom of Bharatkhali Union Parishad (UP) Complex and exchanging views with the members of women and child welfare permanent committee.

Rokhsana Begum, deputy director (DD) of local government section of Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner's office, Kajal Chatterjee, national project manager, and Mohammad Mohiuddin Jahangir, Shaghata Upazila nirbahi officer accompanied the national project director during his visit.

Besides, Md Shamsul Azad Shital, UP chairman, Ahmadul Kabir Akon, regional coordinator of SWAPNO project in Kurigram, Md Jahidul Haque, district manager of SWAPNO project in Gaibandha, Aftab Hossain, coordinator of Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), Kishore Kumar Sarker, senior programme manager of GUK, and Dulal Karim, GUK project coordinator, were also present on the occasion.

