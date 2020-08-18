Eleven drown in seven districts





COMPANIGANJ, NOAKHALI: Three tourists, who went missing in the Feni River in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday, were found dead on Sunday.

Fire Service and Civil Defence divers recovered the bodies from the river in the morning. The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 35, an Oman expatriate, Mehedi Hasan, 20, and Nazrul Islam Swapan. They all were residents of Debrampur Village in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of Feni.

Musapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nazrul Islam Shaheen said 23 tourists came to visit Musapur closure area on Saturday morning.

Seven of them got into the river to catch fish. Three tourists, however, drowned by sudden surge of water.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ziaul Haque Meer confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A Juba League leader of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola, who went missing in the Kirtankhola River on August 12, found dead near Anchor Cement Factory in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Faiz Ahammed, 40.

Police sources said Faiz went missing in the river after falling from a Bhola-bound trawler in Char Kaua Ferry Ghat area on August 12.

Barishal River Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdulla Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: Two persons including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in Debiganj and Boda upazilas of the districts in three days. A college student, who went missing in the Karatoa River in Debiganj Upazila on Saturday, was found dead on Sunday.

Deceased Sourav Hossain, 17, son of Rafiqul Islam of Mistripara Village in the upazila, was a second year student of Debiganj College.

Locals found the body floating in the river in Goal Boiragi area in the afternoon and informed the family.

Sourav went to take a bath in the river near Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The boy drowned due to strong current.

Later, fire service diver conducted search operation from evening to Sunday afternoon.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Joya, 6, daughter of Jadu Barman, a resident of Debiganj Upazila.

Marea UP Chairman Abu Ansar Mohammad Md Reajul Karim Shamim said Joya came to her aunt's house two days ago. She drowned while taking bath in a pond at noon and the body was found floating three hours later.

Boda Police Station (PS) OC Md Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in Jalangar Kuthi Village under Buraburi Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hasan, 4, son of Manju Mia of Sarker Para Village under Hatiya Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sabbir along with his mother came to Jalangar Kuthi area to visit his grandparents' house on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Sabbir fell in a pond nearby the house. Later, the relatives found his body in the pond at noon after long search.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sohan Mia, 6, son of Babul Fakir of Surati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohan fell in the pond near their house while he was playing beside it.

Later, locals found his body in the pond after a long search. Hossainpur PS OC Md Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two minor girls drowned in the Karatoa River in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Karima, 5, daughter of Abdul Karim, a resident of Sherua Village in the upazila, and Bithi, 6, son of Abdur Razzaq of the same area.

Local sources said Karima and Bithi went outside to play in the afternoon. But, they did not return home.

After searching, family members found their floating bodies in the river and informed police. Later, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the families.

Sherpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 2, son of Amirul Islam of Dhondo Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.

The family members said Abir drowned in a pond nearby the house while playing beside it at noon.

Later, locals saw the body in the pond and rescued it.























