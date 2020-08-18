

Obituary

After namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in his village Sarbalakkhana on Monday.

He left his mother, wife, three sons, two daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.

Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members for the sad demise of the chairman.

His death was also condoled by Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Sayeda Farhana Kawnine.



































