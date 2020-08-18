Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:39 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train in B’baria

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 17: A woman was crushed under a train in College Para area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Railway in the district on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
Akhaura Railway PS OC Md Shafiul Azam said a Chattogram-bound train of 'Shubarna Express' hit the woman in College Para area in the municipality, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed by the locals, police recovered the body in the evening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women’s skill development training going on in Gaibandha
Eleven drown in seven districts
Obituary
Woman crushed under train in B’baria
4 electrocuted in 2 dists
Risky sale of LP gas cylinders on
Five die of coronavirus in five districts
Marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu


Latest News
BSMRMU observes National Mourning Day
BUP observes National Mourning Day
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies
Cricket South Africa president resigns
Sri Lanka plunged into darkness as power outage hits entire nation
Two minor cousins drown in Manikganj
IOM opens third Covid-19 isolation centre at Rohingya camp
IOM opens 120-bed COVID treatment centre in Cox’s Bazar
Is Facebook favouring the ruling BJP in India?
World number two Halep decides not to play US Open
Most Read News
Public exams to be held following health guideline: Education secy
Are students getting proper access?
Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganj border
DU student 'commits suicide'
Probe body starts questioning Pradeep, 2 others
At least 107, women, children raped in July
Khaleda to appear in court Oct 6 in 11 cases
Now Jashore CDC assistant supervisor suspended
Saudi appoints 10 women to senior roles in holy mosques
Plight of jute mill workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft