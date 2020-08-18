Woman crushed under train in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 17: A woman was crushed under a train in College Para area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Railway in the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Akhaura Railway PS OC Md Shafiul Azam said a Chattogram-bound train of 'Shubarna Express' hit the woman in College Para area in the municipality, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed by the locals, police recovered the body in the evening.









