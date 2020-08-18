4 electrocuted in 2 dists





KISHOREGANJ: Two persons were electrocuted in Mirzapur Village of Pakundia Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque, 55, son of late Siraj Uddin, and Rabbi, 13, son of Bazlul Haque. They both were the residents of Mirazpur Village.

Local sources said Rabbi came in contact with a live electric wire on the bank of a pond nearby the house in the afternoon. At that time, his uncle Azizul came forward to rescue him, but both of them received sever injuries.

Later, they were rushed to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Inspector (Investigation) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Shyamol Mia confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two persons including a teenage boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in Juri Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Imam Uddin Hossain, 14, son of Islam Uddin of Patilasangon Village under Sagornal Union, and Abdul Wahid, 50, son of Habib Ullah, a resident of Birointola Village under Fultala Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Imam came in contact with a live electric wire while he was trying to catch a bird at around 5:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, Wahid, a day labourer, was electrocuted in the upazila at noon.

Local Union Parishad Member Mahbubul Alam Roushon said Whaid came in contact with a live electric wire while repairing a tin shed house roof, leaving him dead on the spot.









Officer-in-Charge of Juri PS Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incidents.





