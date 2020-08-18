

Risky sale of LP gas cylinders on

Concerned sources said fatal incidents may occur anytime if steps are not taken soon.

A recent visit to different areas of the district town found the risky trading of gas cylinders in Bhola Notun Bazaar and Sadar Road areas.

As per the rules, nobody without licence can sell LP gas cylinders. But most of the selling outlets do not have licences.

Sources concerned said, semi-metalled room with metalled floor, fire service licence, fire-extinguisher, and risk-free storing require to run LP gas business. These are also the eligible criteria for being registered.

Sources at deputy commissioner's office said, only 32 companies have licences to sell petroleum products including LP gas cylinders in the district while 16 more have applied for licence, and licenses of 15 companies have been cancelled.

On July 2 last, local LP gas traders Md Harun-ur-Rashid Swapon, Md Humayun Kabir, Ranjit Saha, Md Shahjahan, and Md Jaber applied to the DC office seeking necessary measures to stop risky trading of LP gas.

In the letter, they complained most of the traders are not abiding by the safety rules; storing and preservation rules are being ignored. Besides, cylinders are being transported by unregistered vehicles. In most cases over-loaded LP gas cylinders are being carried.

One fire licence holder can supply highest 10 cylinders of 12-kg capacity, but most of the local suppliers are supplying about 100 to 150 cylinders illegally against single licence. At the same time, a wholesaler can store 40 cylinders but most of them are violating the rules.

Referring to the specific rules for selling petroleum products, DC Md Masud Alam Siddik said, there is no scope for random selling of gas cylinders. Legal measures will be taken against those who are engaged in such dealing, he added.





























