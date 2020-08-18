Video
Five die of coronavirus in five districts

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five persons including a freedom fighter (FF) and a union parishad (UP) chairman died of coronavirus in five districts- Barishal, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Narail and Laxmipur, on Sunday.
BARISHAL: Three more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon, raising the total fatality cases to 134 here.
Of the deceased, one person is in the Barishal City and two others in Jhalakati and Pirojpur districts.
A total of 18 people died in 16 days of August while 926 were infected with coronavirus in the division.
In First 16 days of July, 28 patients died and 1,357 were infected with the virus.
During this time, 37 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the total virus cases to 6,771 in the division.
Meanwhile, 4,699 people have been recovered from the virus in the division.
Meanwhile, the highest number of 2,818 cases and 51 deaths from the virus were reported in Barishal District.
NARAIL: FF Advocate Siddiq Ahmed died of coronavirus in the district on Sunday night. He was 72.
He was the former general secretary of District Unit Awami League (AL) and a lawyer in Narail Judge Court.
Siddiq Ahmed breathed his last around 9:20 pm. His namaj-e-janaza will be held after Zuhr prayers on Monday.
He left two daughters, well-wishers and hosts of relatives behind to mourn his death.
LAXMIPUR: A UP chairman in Sadar Upazila of the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Cumilla on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Chandraganj UP Chairman Nurul Islam Babul. He was Labour and Employment Affairs Secretary of District Unit AL.
Local sources said he was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for last 4 to 5 days. He was found positive for the virus on August 14.
His condition deteriorated while he was on the way to Dhaka on Sunday.
Later, he was taken to a hospital in Cumilla, where he died at around 6pm while undergoing treatment.
District Unit AL President Mohammad Golam Faruk Pinku confirmed the death news.


