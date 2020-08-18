|
Marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
To mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Pabna Edward College authorities placed a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait on the college campus in the town on Saturday morning. Principal of the college Professor Dr Md Humayun Kabir Majumder presided over the programme while Vice-Principal Professor Md. Ahsan Habib, Convener Professor Md Amzad Hossain, Associate Professor Dr AKM Shawkat Aali Khan, Joint Secretary of Staff Council Md Abdullah-Al-Mamun, among others, were present on the occasion. photo: observer