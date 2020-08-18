Marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Video
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020, 12:39 AM
Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

To mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Pabna Edward College authorities placed a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait on the college campus in the town on Saturday morning. Principal of the college Professor Dr Md Humayun Kabir Majumder presided over the programme while Vice-Principal Professor Md. Ahsan Habib, Convener Professor Md Amzad Hossain, Associate Professor Dr AKM Shawkat Aali Khan, Joint Secretary of Staff Council Md Abdullah-Al-Mamun, among others, were present on the occasion.      photo: observer


