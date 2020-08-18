Video
Two siblings die after ‘consuming soft drink’

Published : Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Aug 17: Two siblings have died reportedly after drinking soft drink in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Md Shimul Mollah, 10, son of Arju Mollah, and his sister Afrin, 19. They were residents of Binudpur Village in the upazila.
The family sources said the duo drank a soft drink on Saturday night after dinner.
The family members took them to Magura Sadar Hospital as they were suffering from stomach pain early in the morning.
Shimul died while receiving treatment at the hospital at around 6am.
Afrin was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated further. She died there in the afternoon.


